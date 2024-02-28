Prince Harry has lost a High Court case over his security

(CNN) — Prince Harry has lost a court challenge against the UK government’s decision to strip him of taxpayer-funded protection after he stepped down from royal duties.

Harry took legal action against the Home Office in February 2020 after it was decided he would not receive the “equal degree” of protection while in the country.

During the hearing in December, Harry’s lawyers argued that the decision meant he was “singled out” and “treated less favourably,” British news agency PA Media reported.

According to the news agency, his lawyers also cited a failure to consider the impact on the UK’s reputation of a “successful attack” against Harry, who has lived with his wife Meghan in California since July 2020.

But the court ruled that the decision was fair and “not affected by procedural unfairness.”

The Duke of Sussex has been vocal about his family’s safety, often drawing comparisons between the treatment his wife received and that faced by his mother Diana. The late Princess of Wales died in 1997 after suffering internal injuries as a result of a high-speed car crash in Paris.

The legal case was one of several trials Prince Harry has undertaken in the United Kingdom. In January, he dropped a defamation suit against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), the publisher of the Sunday newspaper Mail.

Prince Harry sued ANL for defamation over an article published in February 2022 about the Duke’s High Court lawsuit against the UK Home Office over security measures when he and his family visit the country.

Prince Harry will appeal the High Court decision

Prince Harry’s legal spokesman told CNN’s Max Foster: “The Duke of Sussex will appeal against today’s ruling, which dismissed his judicial review claim against the decision-making body for the Protection of Royals and Personalities Executive Committee (RAVEC). The Home Office, the Royal Household and the Metropolitan Police or Matt.

Although these are not labels used by RAVEC, three categories—as revealed during the lawsuit—make up the “RAVEC group”: the role-based category, the casual category, and the VIP category.

Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for the fair and legal application of RAVEC’s own rules, ensuring that it receives the same consideration as others in accordance with RAVEC’s own written policy.

In February 2020, RAVEC did not apply its written policy to the Duke of Sussex and excluded him from a specific risk analysis. Duke’s case is that the so-called “adaptive process” applied to it does not change the risk analysis.

Prince Harry hopes the Court of Appeal will judge him, “and will not comment further while the case continues.”