The Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, announced his resignation from the centre-right coalition government on Wednesday 20 March, believing that he was no more. “The best person for the position”, One year from the scheduled date of next election.

“I resign from the presidency and directorship (centre-right party) Fine Gael and my successor will resign as Prime Minister as soon as they are able to take office.The 45-year-old leader gave the reasons in a statement to the press “both personal and political”.

Leo Varadkar was head of government from December 2022. In 2017, then aged 38, the doctor became the youngest Prime Minister of Ireland, long known as a very conservative country. He gave way to another party leader and now Foreign Secretary, Michael Martin, who took part in a coalition between 2020 and 2022.

“I have had the privilege of serving in public office for twenty years, thirteen in government and seven as head of my party, most of them as Prime Minister of this great country.”Discovered Leo Varadkar.

Rejection of amendments aimed at modernizing the Constitution

“Politicians are human beings and they have limitations”he added. “We give everything until it’s possible and then we have to turn the page. »

His departure followed the defeat of a referendum proposed by the government on 8 March to amend the constitution written in 1937 to address women and the family.

Two amendments were largely rejected, by more than 67% one that expands the concept of family beyond the concept of marriage and by more than 73% one that erases from the text the priority role of mothers in ensuring. “Domestic Duties” in a house.

The vote crystallized discontent in the country of 5 million inhabitants, with almost the entire political class saying it was in favor of the changes even as the government was accused of poorly preparing the ground.

