Prepare yourself for a hassle-filled administrative journey

Retirement is one of the most awaited moments by some people. But, to take full advantage of it, you should expect a hassle-filled administrative journey. Find all the steps to follow and deadlines to respect in this article.

Stages of Retirement Request

to start, Find out if you want to receive your retirement pension, You have to request it. This will allow you to exercise your rights. If you are part of a civil service scheme, it is strongly recommended to submit it at least 6 months before the planned date of departure compared to 4 months for employees covered by private sector schemes.

To do this, You have to visit the dedicated site and complete all the supporting documents Electronically, among other things, last two income tax notices, a copy of your birth certificate (marginal mention mandatory), less than 3 months old, last 12 pay slips as well as RIB in your name. Other documents will also have to be submitted during the process.

You will obviously need your France Connect credentials to log in. If necessary, you will need to create your personal account. You just have to validate the displayed information. Note that the process is different for those who opt for phased retirement. You must make your request on paper.

Monitoring the progress of requests

The fund you depend on must acknowledge receipt of your file. For employees, Agirc Arrco will take care of your supplementary pension and Pension Insurance will take care of your basic pension. In all cases, you have the possibility to follow the progress of your requests from the websites of the various schemes managing your retirement payments.

But this is where everything gets tricky. indeed, Some retirees experience many problems like unanswered letters or errors in calculations of insurance period. Faced with this, those who no longer know how to go about it. Should they be patient if there is no response? Clearly, lack of information sometimes leaves applicants in complete limbo.

Contacting retirement insurance services has also become an obstacle course.. At the end of the call, only one solution is proposed: relaunching the current file.

Considering the situation, some pension funds have adopted the option. They start making provisional payments. A technique that allows retirees to access resources within months.

In short, the journey of Applying for superannuation is no child’s play and can affect purchasing power Retirement