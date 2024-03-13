Rising prices, towards 2 euros per litre?

Fuel: Gasoline above, Diesel below

According to official government data published on March 11, 2024, fuel prices in France are experiencing a different trend. While diesel fuel confirms the downward trend that started about a month ago, gasoline prices are still rising, As per data on March 8, 2024.

Thus, a liter of diesel has decreased by 1.3 cents in a week, showing an average price of 1.7851 euros per liter on March 8, 2024. The peak of February 2024, when diesel reached 1.8302 euros per liter, is disappearing.

This is not the case for gasoline which increases by 1 euro cent in a week. The data as of March 11, 2024 is truly revealing The average price of SP95-E10 gasoline, the cheapest in France, is 1.8436 euros. This is about 7 cents per liter more than the beginning of January 2024.

Towards 2 euros per liter of fuel in France?

The situation should improve slightly in the coming weeks. Data published by the government on March 11, 2024 announced the price of a barrel of Brent oil at $85.7. However, according to stock prices, a barrel of Brent was trading at $82.44 on March 13, 2024. A slight reduction which should be reflected in the prices.

But the continued rise in fuel prices, particularly gasoline prices, is a cause for concern among French motorists. The latter has every reason to fear that the price of a liter of gasoline or diesel may again cross the symbolic bar of two euros per liter.

However, if this happens, the government will be in real trouble. The latter may want to save money on the budget and skip the 100 euro fuel check restart. Subject to the condition that the cost of a liter of fuel exceeds 2 euros to be delivered, the government has clarified that this is no longer a certainty…



