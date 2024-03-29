Pope Francis canceled his participation in the Stations of the Cross at the last minute

The Vatican announced Friday that the sovereign pontiff will not participate in the highlight of the Holy Week before Easter, due to health reasons.

Pope Francis, 87, canceled his participation in the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum in Rome on Friday March 29. “To preserve his health in view of tomorrow’s vigil and Easter Sunday Mass, Pope Francis will observe the Stations of the Cross this evening from the residence of St. Martha to the Colosseum”The Vatican announced in a press release.

At the time of the announcement, which came seconds before the start of the ceremony, organizers removed the pope’s chair from a hill in front of the Colosseum. Against the spectacular setting of an illuminated Roman amphitheater, thousands of faithful from many countries, often with candles in hand, gathered in silence to witness this highlight of the Holy Week before Easter.

On Friday afternoon, the head of the Catholic Church presided over the Good Friday Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican as planned. In 2023, the Argentine Jesuit had already canceled his participation for health reasons, a few days after a three-day hospitalization for bronchitis, but unlike this time, the decision was announced in advance.

On Sunday morning, Jorge Bergoglio is to preside over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square before giving the “urbi et orbi” (“for the city and the world”) blessing, during which he usually reviews international conflicts.