When it comes to fashion and especially the Gucci label, Salma Hayek is no joke! On the way to a haute-couture fashion show with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, the actress actually suffered a heat stroke due to a problem in Milan. Finally relieved of the stress, she took to Instagram to talk about her heat stroke

PHOTOS Salma Hayek in love with her powerful French husband: big break for the actress

An appointment that she wouldn’t have missed for anything in the world! On February 23, 2024, actress Salma Hayek attended the Gucci fashion show held at Fonderia Carlo Machi with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault. Looking stunning in a cherry red leather jacket with rolled up cuffs, she accessorised with a red pencil skirt, simple knit cardigan, dark red Gucci belt and a large pair of black sunglasses. On Instagram, Valentina Paloma’s mother – who recently starred Magic Mike’s Last Dance And in the 2023 episode Black Mirror – He almost missed this parade due to numerous traffic jams in Milan. “Traffic in Milan is impossible during Fashion Week. I almost didn’t get to attend the amazing Gucci show” she captioned the photo where we can see her behind a car, very upset about being stuck in a traffic jam.

For his part, François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of the Kering group, was also very elegant. For the show, he opted for a navy blue officer’s jacket, embellished with gold detailing. Keeping it simple, the 61-year-old wore a black turtleneck sweater, black pants and a pair of Chelsea boots. As a reminder, the couple just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. After almost two years of engagement, they married in Paris on February 14, 2009 and renewed their vows in Italy a few months later. VIP guests in the front row of the Gucci fashion show placed next to Mark Ronson in First row, Salma Hayek was also able to meet Kirsten Dunst, Sofia Boutella, Natasha Poly and Solange Knowles (Beyoncé’s sister who recently revealed she suffers from psoriasis). Solange opted for a casual look wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black Gucci belt and pointed toe heels.

