(Photos) Here are the week’s best red carpet looks: Coleman Domingo, America Ferrera and Hailee Steinfeld

From the Vanity Fair party to the NAACP Image Awards, including the GLAAD Media Awards and the SXSW festival, costume essence was popular last week.

Stars have embraced the classic in many ways: a bolero that forms a bodycon dress, a coat that doubles as a jacket, and a tandem that embodies a sporty version. Some went with just the jacket, others deliberately forgot the second part of the three-piece suit. While the actors wanted to portray a character in a casual manner with their look, an actress dazzled with a monochrome look and a top lined cap.

A review of the week’s motivations.

America Ferrera

For the after-Oscar party, America Ferrera stayed true to the house of Versace. A long jacket as a dress is nothing new, but this glittery version is eye-catching, as is her De Beers necklace. Adding sheer stockings and high sandals gives the look a cabaret touch.



Photo by WENN



Coleman Domingo

Coleman Domingo chose one of the most beautiful pieces from the Balmain collection, a coat completely covered in crystals that, when closed, represented a woman’s face. What appears to be a shirt and tie is actually an embellished sweater. Transparency continues in menswear.



Photo Getty Images



Elton Mason

Who knew an ivory vest, ecru scarf, black pants and patent leather shoes could be so glamorous! Elton Mason honors Dolce & Gabbana pieces.



Photo Getty Images



Hailee Steinfeld

A black bolero accentuates the plunging neckline of this peplum dress by Alexandre Vauthier. Don’t hesitate to drape a cropped jacket over your shoulders the next time you wear a long dress, like this look from Hailee Steinfeld.



Photo AFP



Aunjanue Alice

Anjanu Ellis grabbed all eyes during her appearance at the NAACP Image Awards. The Louis silhouette of this look, matched with a transparent shirt reminiscent of the flowers placed on the cape, would never have such a beautiful effect if it were not for the aquamarine. Another great example of the power of the monochrome look.



Photo Getty Images



Liv Hewson

Liv Hewson took on the same style as model Elton Mason, but in a more playful version, courtesy of Moschino’s offbeat universe of cheap and chic.



Photo Getty Images



Donald Glover

With this style, Donald Glover can give the impression that he is going to the set of a film from the 1970s, but from his appearance, we quickly understand that the actor is keen on fashion and it is an arrangement of a rich tuxedo, a Boucheron. Broach and Christian Louboutin Derby were well researched.



Photo Getty Images



Benedetta Porcoli

The house of Prada always offers surprising silhouettes and the latest collection is no exception. It’s an original idea to belt a fringed skirt over an oversized suit jacket. Benedetta Porcoroli completed the look with another belt and red satin pumps.



Photo AFP



KK Palmer

Kay Palmer chose an ivory Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with retro charm thanks to the belt and a flower in the buttonhole. The cane was probably overdone, except the accessory allowed her to perfectly establish the androgynous aesthetic!



Photo by WENN



Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt did not choose a jacket, but opted for a sporty look made of a graphic tandem with wide pants and white sneakers. She coordinated a short cardigan under a long cardigan marked with an argyle pattern from the Balmain label.



Photo AFP



Look of the week

Lily Gladstone

At the Vanity Fair party, an Oscar after-party, Lily Gladstone wore another Gucci creation. Like her ceremony dress, the design was the result of a collaboration between the house’s creative director Sabato de Sarno and indigenous designer Joe Big Mountain of Ironhorse Quillwork, who specializes in porcupine quillwork embroidery. The chevron fringes and two-tone square neckline design, which perfectly framed the Bulgari necklace, were another tribute to the techniques passed down from family to family by First Nations, whose creativity and talent the actress promotes.