Pesticides may compromise the effectiveness of certain medications

New insecticides have the potential to render medical treatment ineffective.

Adobe stock



DECRYPTION – authors of a study published in Nature An alarm sounds.

History risks repeating itself with a new generation of antifungals. Like existing fungicides, the new insecticides have the potential to render medical treatment ineffective, announces a study published in Nature Last December.

This problem has been known for more than twenty years for azole antifungals, a family of molecules used to combat most unwanted fungi. Particularly effective, they are used as pesticides in agriculture and wood treatment, but also in medicine, where they are favored as the first treatment for fungal infections because they are well tolerated by the body and protect against most pathogenic fungi. The only problem is that this widespread use creates resistance.

is” Some patients were found to have fungal lung infections, including Aspergillus fumigatus, which were resistant to medical treatment. is”says…