Peruvians hold Guinness record for tasting the most tamales in the world | Miami | Juan Chipoco | benefit

The red and white colors of the Peruvian flag were used by Maurice A. of Miami, Florida. Fere took over the park for a special occasion: a Guinness record-breaking attempt to not only promote unity among the thousands of Peruvians living in this American city, but also to value national inputs. In particular, the Giant corn From Cusco, which was a key ingredient in preparing over 3 thousand tamales that were part of the challenge to achieve the World’s Largest Tamales Tasting. After a marathon day of over 4 hours, the objective was achieved and the brand could be registered.

From 6 am, hundreds of people started arriving at the agreed point. Despite the call for more than a thousand people, after registration, the first 400 participants to arrive were selected to take a place at the table that would be counted. The previous mark for tamale tasting was achieved with 250 people. The record that placed Peru in the Guinness Book of Records was achieved by counting 398 people who tasted three flavors of Peruvian tamales made from Cusco corn: chicken, cheese and pork.

Gastronomic Group CVI.CHE 105 by Chef Juan Chipoco; and the University of San Ignacio in Miami, represented by the founder of the USIL academic group, Raul Díaz Canseco, were the managers behind the record and the support of the Peruvian Navy, represented by the crew of the BAP union, which has Became a revolving embassy of Peru.

From the Coral Gable headquarters of CVI.CHE 105 restaurants, the truck left with 3,000 tamales destined for history. Shortly after 9 a.m. they reached the point: Maurice A. Ferre, a 120 thousand square meter park with beautiful views of the bay and very close to where the nearby BAP Union, a training ship, anchored on Thursday, March. 9 months 13. Travels the world and which keeps inside a room called “Casa Peru”, which is received in every port where they have visited travelers who are taught the great diversity of the country.

It was the ship’s crew who honored the protocol act of delivering tamales to the participants to begin the countdown. The Official Judge of the Guinness World Records, Natalia Ramírez of Colombia, with a team of 6 other members of Guinness Records, was in charge of announcing and monitoring the rules, following a process that lasted until about noon, when they announced the results.

This record was achieved by 398 people. “Congratulations, today we can say that Usil, the Peruvian Navy, CVI.CHE 105, Caja Cusco and San Ignacio University have joined the large family of Guinness World Records. Today they are officially awesome. It was a flawless event,” said Judge Natalia Ramirez before giving the official certificate.

Juan Chipoco, a Peruvian much loved by the national community in Miami, was the most admired by those present, because his story of improvement (he came to the United States as an illegal immigrant and gradually built a gastronomic empire. ) of hard work. An example has become. He explained that this was one of the reasons he did not hesitate to be part of the team behind the Guinness record.

“We love challenges. Challenges are in my DNA, as they show passion and desire to achieve goals. In this case, the objective was to achieve a Guinness record and to contribute to our country in some way, in addition to recognizing the people who work in Cusco in the cultivation of large corn. Maize is the most nutritious and important food in Peru. It makes me proud to be a part of this,” the chef declared to “El Comercio”, who was present in the city of Miami following every detail of the process.

After this Guinness record, the next objective is already in sight: USIL is organizing work this year, in the Peruvian city of San Martín, to try to achieve the largest coffee tasting in history, which is currently held by Russia, but they want to know the richness and diversity of the Peruvian pantry. Confident of being able to pull it off to continue showing up.

Chef Juan Chipoco will visit Lima in April for “Juan Chipoco: The Brand Behind the Brand,” a book written by journalist Josefina Barron that tells his success story. The publication features photographs by Morphy Jimenez.