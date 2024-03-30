A pilot’s uncomfortable apology after a flight was delayed for unusual reasons in Minnesota

A passenger on the plane told how his flight was delayed by 40 minutes when his pilot rushed home to collect his forgotten passport. Traveling from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Cancun International Airport, a passenger was not too happy when his flight was delayed on the tarmac shortly after boarding.

through the mirror

Subscribe for free to get the information you need to start your day!

Seconds later, he saw a pilot running from the cockpit to the door, leading him to wonder if something was wrong with the plane. But, to his surprise, there was a simpler reason for the pilot’s unusual behavior.

He said on Reddit: “They get a quarter of the way on the plane, the pilot stops boarding as soon as he gets out of the cockpit and we’re sitting on the plane wondering why the flight was delayed an hour. Then they announce that the pilot forgot to pack his passport and is on his way home to find it… I can’t make this stuff up.

“All ended well with a 40-minute delay and to his credit the pilot announced taking full responsibility for his mistake.” Commenting on his post, one user said: “Imagine seeing a pilot hanging around in the international zone and he starts talking and it turns out he’s there because he forgot his passport and is waiting for his departure flight. is

“You might find it hard to avoid being told about Delta when you show up at US immigration without a passport. Another user added: “40 minutes is impressively fast.” A third user said: “This happens more than the airlines want.”

Read more in the Mirror