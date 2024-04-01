PSG: A recruit describes his ordeal
Football – PSG
PSG: A recruit describes his ordeal
Published on April 1, 2024 at 8:30 pm
Suffering a dislocation of the lateral peroneal of the left ankle, Milan Skriniar had to undergo surgery. After a three-month absence, the PSG central defender was able to return to the competition. Coming into the game against OM this Sunday evening, Milan Skriniar returned to his ordeal.
Luis Enrique For three months Milan had to do without the services of a screener. When he suffered from a dislocation of the lateral peroneal of his left ankle, he became his central defender. PSG Had to go through the operation box. But fortunately for the capital club, the ordeal Milan Screener Finally ends.
After a three-month absence, Skriniar is back
Meanwhile Excellent in betweenOm And PSG This Sunday evening velodrome, Milan Skriniar made a comeback on the pitch. Indeed, Paris’ number 37 came on in the 77th minute of the game, replacing him Warren Zaire-Emery.
“It’s been very difficult for me these past few months”
present in the mixed zone after the victory of PSG in front ofOm (0-2), Milan Screener Talking about his ordeal, the joy of being able to play again this Sunday evening. “It’s a big win for us, it’s been very difficult for me in the last months, these last three months, but I’m finally with the team. We worked hard, I worked hard. I am truly grateful to all the medical staff at PSG. They really helped me and I worked hard to come back, so tonight (Sunday) is a great night for us. Our performance against OM? It was tough, especially after the red card, but the team played well, defended well, and sometimes you need to play like this to make these matches a little harder. And we can definitely improve from this match, especially in defence. In this aspect, today (Sunday) was excellent”Guaranteed summer recruitment PSG In comments reported by Foot Mercato.