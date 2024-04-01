Football – PSG

PSG: A recruit describes his ordeal

Published on April 1, 2024 at 8:30 pm



Suffering a dislocation of the lateral peroneal of the left ankle, Milan Skriniar had to undergo surgery. After a three-month absence, the PSG central defender was able to return to the competition. Coming into the game against OM this Sunday evening, Milan Skriniar returned to his ordeal.

Luis Enrique For three months Milan had to do without the services of a screener. When he suffered from a dislocation of the lateral peroneal of his left ankle, he became his central defender. PSG Had to go through the operation box. But fortunately for the capital club, the ordeal Milan Screener Finally ends.

After a three-month absence, Skriniar is back

Meanwhile Excellent in betweenOm And PSG This Sunday evening velodrome, Milan Skriniar made a comeback on the pitch. Indeed, Paris’ number 37 came on in the 77th minute of the game, replacing him Warren Zaire-Emery.

“It’s been very difficult for me these past few months”