Parliament legalizes recreational marijuana

This Friday, February 23, the German parliament gave the final green light to the legalization of recreational marijuana, adopting key legislation for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government. Despite everything, the text still gives rise to controversy and its application raises questions.

This Friday, the Bundestag decided: from April 1, 2024, recreational marijuana will be legalized in Germany. It was a central social reform From the German Government. It took longer than expected to see the light of day: legal hurdles as well as heated debates and disagreements within the ruling coalition explain the delay.

” Who will still go to a merchant to buy products of uncertain quality? » In recent days, against attacks from the far right (CDU) and the far right (AfD), the health minister has defended his bill tooth and nail from the podium of the German parliament. For Karl Lauterbach, “ The current situation is not acceptable »: Black market and crime are on the rise, even the youngest age consumption is increasing significantly.

Therefore this amendment should be allowed To fight the black market more effectively, according to the government. In a vote in the German parliament, the text was adopted by a large majority of 407 votes in favor and 226 votes against.



German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks to defend his marijuana legalization bill, in the Bundestag, on February 23, 2024. AP – Serhat Kocak

50 grams of marijuana per person per month

From April 1, it will therefore be possible to have a maximum of three cannabis plants at home for personal consumption with a limit of 50 grams per person per month, or you will have to identify and join “a club”. Our correspondent clarifies. in Berlin, Pascal Thibaut.

The production of cannabis on a large scale, Always for non-commercial purposesMembers of this shall be authorized to ” Cannabis clubs », a German peculiarity. Up to 500 adults per month, and only members of this club will be authorized to use their product. These clubs will also be responsible for distributing cannabis seeds and cuttings to their members for home cultivation, up to a maximum of seven seeds or five cuttings.

For individuals, a total of 25 grams per day – the equivalent of 75 joints – can be purchased, and by non-profit organizations a total of 50 grams per month. These measures only apply to people over the age of 18 and the ban remains in place for young people.

As explained by the Bundestag, information campaigns on the dangers of cannabis for teenagers will be carried out, and consumption near minors, schools, nurseries and sports facilities will be prohibited.

Third European country to legalize cannabis

With this new law, Germany adopts one of the most liberal laws in Europe in this area, and follows in the footsteps of Malta and Luxembourg, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2021 and 2023 respectively. It also became the ninth country in the world to decriminalize it. Recreational use of the drug is also legal in some Australian and American jurisdictions.

The new text is the government’s central promise But causes controversy, especially from medical associations and the judiciary. Doctors condemn, for example, the dependence created by cannabis, and others in the world of law, the impossibility of controlling its application. On the political side, for CDU party MP Simon Borchardt, the law is “ A poll is extended for each dealer “The Greens, for their part, Legalizing Hemp », a long-standing demand of certain currents of the party

The number of Germans who consume cannabis is estimated at 4.5 million. Despite everything, the latter seems divided on the question of its legalization: according to a YouGov poll published this Friday, 47% of respondents are in favor of legalization, and 42% are against it.

Also readGermany: Future liberalization of cannabis market attracts investors

(and with AFP)