Real Madrid reacts to Mbappé at the 2024 Olympics

Whether it’s A’s coach, Didier Deschamps, or Espoir’s Thierry Henry, but also FFF President Philippe Diallo or Sports Minister Amélie Aude-Castera, everyone has had to react in recent days to a sensitive topic. Kylian Mbappé at the 2024 Olympics, a very complicated subject as his future employer, unless there is an unlikely twist, will be Real Madrid, has all the power to decide and clearly has not decided to help the French team in this regard. – There.

No Mbappé file at the Olympics for Real

On the French side, however, the pressure is mounting as various voices declare that they want to hold talks with Real Madrid. Apart from the Real Madrid side, we react with a lot of distance from all of this. Host of the show El Chiringuito Josep Padrerol actually surveyed Real Madrid on this topic and the answer is clear. “There is no Mbappé topic at the Olympic Games in Real Madrid, they are not worried about it at all. They are very quiet. The fact that the federation recognizes that it will be very difficult to associate the Euros and the Olympics together, Mbappé will understand it or he has already understood it. So Real Madrid have no worries on this subject. » So the talks won’t last very long…

? Tranquillo, Madridista. Take Deswella @jpedrerol: ? “No worries about ‘caso Mbappé and JJ.OO’ at Real Madrid”. pic.twitter.com/90EhynjWll — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 21, 2024