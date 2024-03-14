Tree and schedule for the 2024 LCS Spring Split Playoffs

It’s time to decide who will represent the NA region at the Mid-Season Invitational. Beginning on March 14, the 2024 LCS Spring Split Playoffs will feature the top six teams from the regular season in a double-elimination bracket.

Place for Bo5 on the LCS side

All 8 teams from the North American League played last week, the final week of the 2024 LCS Spring Split regular season. FlyQuest and 100 Thieves closed the group stage in first place overall with a 10-win record in 14 matches, and it was ultimately C9 who finished third. In the rest of the rankings, Team Liquid finished 6th, ahead of Dignitas and NRG who finished 5th and 6th respectively.

Unfortunately, this spring segment is already over for Shopify Rebellion and Immortals who failed to finish in the top 6 at the end of six weeks of the championship and will now have to wait for the Summer Split to find a way to compete. It wouldn’t be surprising if the clubs made some adjustments in preparation for the Summer Split, especially with regards to the two emblematic structures of Team Liquid and Team Solomid.

It’s time to determine which teams will represent the NA region at the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational scheduled for May in China; As a reminder, the LCS will send two teams to MSI 2024, with the winner of the tournament qualifying directly for the Main Event, as well as the other finalist qualifying for the play-in. The 2024 LCS Spring Split Playoffs will feature the top six regular season teams from this Spring Split in a double-elimination bracket (similar to the 2023 Spring Split Playoffs), starting with the 5th and 6th place teams. In the loser’s bracket.

format

First round – In the first round of the winner’s tree, the top seed will face the fourth team (Match 1). The second seeded team will play the third seeded team (Match 2). The winning teams will advance to the second round of the bracket, while the losing teams will advance to the losers bracket to play games 3 and 4, where the fifth- and sixth-place teams await. The winners of Matches 3 and 4 will advance to Match 6 for the second round of the Loser’s Bracket and the losers will be eliminated and finish in fifth and sixth place.



– In the first round of the winner’s tree, the top seed will face the fourth team (Match 1). The second seeded team will play the third seeded team (Match 2). The winning teams will advance to the second round of the bracket, while the losing teams will advance to the losers bracket to play games 3 and 4, where the fifth- and sixth-place teams await. The winners of Matches 3 and 4 will advance to Match 6 for the second round of the Loser’s Bracket and the losers will be eliminated and finish in fifth and sixth place. Another turn – In the second round of the tree, the winners of matches 1 and 2 will face each other (match 5). The winner will advance to the finals and the loser will enter the loser’s bracket where they will face the winner of match 6. The loser of match 6 will be eliminated and finish in fourth place.



– In the second round of the tree, the winners of matches 1 and 2 will face each other (match 5). The winner will advance to the finals and the loser will enter the loser’s bracket where they will face the winner of match 6. The loser of match 6 will be eliminated and finish in fourth place. The final – The final match will start from 6. The winner of this match will advance to the Grand Final and the loser will finish third. The winner of the Grand Finals will be crowned the 2022 LCS Spring Split Champion and qualify for the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, while the loser will finish second.

Playoff schedule

Thursday 14 March



At 9:00 PM. 100 thieves cloud 9 playoffs

Friday 15 March



At 9:00 PM. FlyQuest Team Liquid playoffs

Saturday 16 March



At 9:00 PM. : Loser’s Bracket R1

17 March Sunday



At 9:00 PM. : Loser’s Bracket R1

Friday 22 March



At 9:00 PM. : Winners’ Bracket R2

Saturday 23 March



At 9:00 PM. : Loser’s bracket R2

Saturday 30 March

At 9:00 PM. : Loser bracket R3

31 March Sunday



10:00 p.m : Grand Finale

Playoff tree