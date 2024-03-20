Overwhelmingly indebted, Muriel and her husband took 17 years to pay off their loan: “What a fight!”

See my news

“It fell on us. » Between 1988 and 2005, Muriel and her George were drowning in debt. In total, these two residents of Petit-Quévilly (Seine-Maritime)Near Rouen, would have accumulated seven credits for a total amount About 4500 euros.

Put her and her husband, who died in 2011 17 years to pay off their debts. near 76 Act, Quevillaise agreed to return during this difficult period of his life. “It’s a taboo subject, especially at that time. But we have to talk about it, it’s important,” she assures.

“It took guts and a lot of work”

In 1988, Muriel and her husband were 18 years old. He works in a cleaning company. Outside of his work, he fell ten meters. He was seriously injured, his legs and arms were broken. “He was fired after a while,” says Muriel.

Except George has already taken out a loan specifically for the car. “The debt was mounting every month, while he was unemployed,” she continues. In the end, they had to pay a total of around 4,500 euros between 1988 and 2005.

We were stuck on all sides, we couldn’t pay back! Muriel

Muriel takes steps for their relationship. In 1989, his first file with the Banque de France was unsuccessful. Finally, in 1991, George got a job and his new file was acceptable. “It took guts and a lot of work. We got no help. What a war! », takes Muriel into confidence.

Keep living despite the credits

Every month, an amount is automatically withdrawn from their bank account to pay off the debt. “We were not allowed check books or bank cards. Just liquids,” she stresses.

A good part of their life then revolves around credit. Muriel and George have a child, “because we had to go on living. My son, that motivates me to keep going, to get through it. We managed as best we could.”

In 2023, Seine-Maritime increased its over-indebtedness In 2023, “the number of files filed with the excessive debt commission of the Seine-Maritime department amounts to 3,691, an increase of 12.7% compared to 2022,” the Banque de France clarified in a press release from March 4, 2024.

In detail, the debt contracted by all the more indebted households in the Seine-Maritime department amounts to 129 million euros. It is distributed as follows: 32% are consumer debts; 19% are real estate debts; 47.3% are arrears for current charges and other liabilities.

The Seine-Maritime department has 356 filings per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023, higher than the national average of 223 filings per 100,000 inhabitants in mainland France.

A child, rent to pay, bills to pay and credits to pay: in other words, No holidays, no outings, no breaks. “Everything was going well for my son,” assures Muriel.

In 2005, when Muriel was going through a difficult time with the loss of her mother, she one day, somewhat by chance, contacted the organization that was taking money from her and her husband: “They were the ones who knew I was no more. Owe them nothing. We told ourselves that now we were up to date with the company! » A real relief.

In 2006, Muriel and George married, united more than ever by these adventures. Then, in 2007, they bought their first property together. “My husband passed away in 2011, he wouldn’t have been able to enjoy our home,” said Muriel.

Lifting the ban on excessive indebtedness

Today, Muriel knows what it’s like to go through the “over-deadness” box. Since then, she, together with her three friends, especially putting together their files, “And they went through it! »

Normandy does too A lot of prevention With his son, “I tell him to be very careful with the credits and they can go very quickly. »

Excessive debt should not be taboo, it should be talked about. It can affect everyone. You don’t understand it until you’ve been there. Muriel

Resilience also means saying “with courage, we can get through it.” Even if it seems insurmountable. » In addition, this fear of falling again remains in his mind: “I am always very careful with my money. »

Like a totem, Muriel always carries with her, in her handbag, the document certifying that her loan has been repaid, as a reminder of the difficult period she and her husband overcame.

