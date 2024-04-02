2 months free on Livebox Fiber special series

The new Livebox Fiber Special Series, recently launched by operator Orange, benefits from a very interesting offer. Anyone thinking of migrating to an Orange Internet box should be pleased with this.

If you want to ditch your current operator and switch to Orange, now is the time or never. From February, users can avail special offers while subscribing to Livebox Fiber. Among these, Livebox Fiber presents a very interesting option for special category network users.

Opt for Livebox Fiber Special Series and avail 2 months free

We no longer know how to cope with Orange Network’s diversity offering. The latter is also known for providing the best connection quality as well as excellent customer service. This encourages many users to turn to this network. Aware of this, Orange is offering two months free to newcomers.

This reduction concerns the operator’s Fiber LiveBoxes. As a reminder, Orange offers four fiber liveboxes, namely:

Basic Livebox Fiber;

Livebox up fiber;

Livebox Max Fiber;

Livebox Fiber Special Series.

It should be noted that these boxes have similar characteristics. In fact, they are all triple play offers (Internet + TV + Telephony) with a commitment period of 24 months. As for prices, with the exception of the Livebox Fiber Special Series, they go up after six months. The latter should definitely interest you if you want to try orange.



As mentioned earlier, this box has the feature of having a fixed price. It costs €39.99/month for six months, but that’s not all! The Livebox Fiber Special Series brings its share of advantages. In terms of speed, you should expect download and upload speeds of up to 400 Mbps. You can also access a TV package of 140 channels thanks to its Ultra HD 4K decoder. It should be noted that to activate the latter, you have to pay a fee of 40 euros.

Finally, the special Livebox Fiber series allows you to enjoy unlimited calls to landlines in France and the French Overseas Territories. Certainly, it’s not the ultimate Orange product, but it will meet your daily connectivity needs.

To complete your online subscription, simply follow the steps below:

Go to the “Internet and Mobile” section of the Orange website; Click on “Test Eligibility” after selecting the Livebox Fiber special category; Conduct a fiber eligibility test by indicating your postal address or landline telephone number; If you meet the eligibility conditions click on “Choose this Offer”; If you are not eligible then go for ADSL offers.

Please note that this offer ends on April 10, 2024. Hurry up!



