Discover our top 6 picks at Electro Dépôt – LaptopSpirit without delay

Discover our top 6 picks at Electro Dépôt

Many people have an image of Electro Dépôt as a discounter that is not really up to date. And yet, the brand offers an online sales site that has a large number of references to household appliances and high-tech, and especially to the laptop section, presenting a wide range of brands and the latest configurations. All at competitive prices. In our selection you’ll find the best laptops currently on sale at Électro Dépôt.

HP Victus Gaming 16-s0005nf

Learn more about Electro Dépôt

Electro Dépôt, the French mass distribution brand, has established itself in the business landscape thanks to its innovative concept: to offer electronic products and household appliances at unbeatable prices. Founded in 2003, the company has grown rapidly, today with numerous stores spread across France. Its low price policy along with strict selection of quality products has enabled it to gain the trust of customers looking for good deals.

In its section dedicated to laptops, Electro Dépôt offers a diverse range of computers to suit all needs and budgets. Whether you’re a student, a professional or just looking for a device for your leisure activities, you’ll find laptops from the most recognized brands at Electro Dépôt, as well as more affordable but equally efficient models. The brand makes a point of offering the latest devices, equipped with the latest technologies, while maintaining affordable prices.

Top 6 Laptop PCs at Electro Dépôt

HP 14s-fq0019nf Silver

Image of HP 14s-fq0019nf Silver Laptop

14″ TN 1366 * 768, Ryzen 3 3250U, AMD Radeon Vega 3, 256 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg

Low price for a cheap, easy-to-carry laptop HP 14s-fq0003nf With an elegant, thin and light silver design whose responsiveness is enhanced by a fast 256 GB SSD storage and which U.

Asus Vivobook 16 S1600EA-MB107W Silver

Image of Asus Vivobook 16 S1600EA-MB107W Silver Laptop

16″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 500 GB SSD, 1.9 Kg

A comfortable format for a thin and light cheap laptop PC Asus Vivobook S1600EA-MB107W With a 16-inch full HD anti-glare IPS 16/10 screen and USB-C connection whose responsiveness is enhanced by fast SSD storage. no…

Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R2UC Silver – Ryzen 5, 1TB SSD

Image of Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R2UC Silver Laptop PC - Ryzen 5, 1 TB SSD

15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 7520U, AMD Radeon 610M, 1 TB SSD, 1.8 Kg

Fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1000 GB that increases responsiveness for a cheap laptop PC Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R2UC Thin and light portable thanks to 8 hours of autonomy under Windows 11. This gorgeous silver laptop…

Asus Vivobook 15 S1502IA-EJ045W Silver

Image of Asus Vivobook 15 S1502IA-EJ045W Silver Laptop

15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD Radeon Vega 6, 500 GB SSD, 1.7 Kg

cheap laptop pc,Asus VivoBook 15 S1502IA-EJ045W A versatile benefit from a Radeon Vega 7 graphics solution perfect for light gaming, a powerful Ryzen 5 AMD Cezanne Hexa Core processor with 8 GB RAM and an elegant silver design…

Asus Vivobook S1500ZA-NJ1155W – 1TB SSD + Mouse

Image of Asus Vivobook S1500ZA-NJ1155W Laptop PC - 1 TB SSD + Mouse

15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.7 Kg

An attractive, versatile affordable laptop PC Asus Vivobook S1500ZA-NJ1155W The mouse benefits from fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB which is enhanced by its responsiveness, 16 GB RAM and Intel Core i5 Alde…

HP Victus 16-s0005nf Black – RTX 4060, 144Hz

Image of HP Victus 16-s0005nf Black Laptop PC - RTX 4060, 144Hz

16″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 7640HS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 500 GB SSD, 2.3 Kg

It is possible to play and create peacefully togetherHP Victus Gaming 16-s0005nfA creative gaming laptop PC perfect for the latest games with its high-end GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card that accelerates…

