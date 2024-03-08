Our last Part II deluxe artbook is on sale at Dark Horse

Dive into the production secrets of video game design enthusiasts The Last of Us Part II By a grand Artbook Published by Dark Horse. This is also available in a deluxe edition, which is currently discounted at the Dark Horse Direct Store.

On his release at Omak Books In France, the deluxe edition ofArtbook Game official The Last of Us Part II Gone like hotcakes. Offered in a limited series in France, you’ll have to hurry to get your hands on one.

However, this collector’s edition is still available in Original English version On the dark horse. To get it, just go to the publisher’s store: Dark Horse Direct.

And in fact, the book is currently on sale! Pay only $89.99, instead of the usual $89.99 79.99, or about 73 euros. Still add $47.81 in delivery costs to France $127.80 (about 117 euros).

What does the Deluxe Edition include?Artbook ?

The Art of the Last of Us Part IIFrom its specific title, is a work by 200 pages Which takes us deep into the creation of Naughty Dog’s latest game. Thus we discover the process behind the creation of each character, but also of the scene.

The deluxe edition also offers Exclusive cover And A A strong case. A game of versions of each one artwork Ellie saw day and night in the forest. Calculate, moreover, a Lithography Official and certified.

The duration of the promotion is not specified by Dark Horse Direct. However, it comes at the right time! In fact, it has been less than two months The Last of Us Part II Remastered is out on PlayStation 5. This is enough to introduce new fans to the game behind the scenes.

