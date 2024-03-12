Revolution at Decathlon: The French sports giant unveils its first logo and removes 70 brands from its portfolio

To streamline its operations, Decatlhon will divest itself of several signature house brands, leaving just nine.

“Making the sport accessible to as many people as possible” has been Decathlon’s motto since its creation in 1976. Brands today also want to be more readable and more effective. On Tuesday March 12, the brand presented its new strategic plan, a new growth cycle to surpass five billion euros in sales in France (4.7 billion for the 2022 financial year).

And to achieve this goal, Decathlon will change everything, almost, reports the echo. The first minor revolution will be the brand logo, which since its creation has been content with the brand signature in white on a blue background.

This new symbol, discreet and refined, will be known as “The Orbit”. Adopting the shape of an oval sphere, the latter recalls the letter “D” from the decathlon.

70 signature brands in trash

Another strategic and marketing change: The brand will significantly reduce its brand portfolio, reducing it from 70 house signature brands to 9. Thus, will be retained: Quechua (mountain), Triboard (water and wind), Rockrider (outdoor cycling), Domyos (fitness), Cuicma (snowshoeing), Kipsta (team sports), Caperlan (nature), BTwin (urban sliding and mobility) and inesis (certain sports). Added to this are four specialist brands: Van Rysel, Simond, Kiprun and Solognac.

Head to the basket for iconic brands like Artengo, for example, the signature brand of Racket Sports.

This strategic regime should make it possible to provide a more readable offer, which will improve the attractiveness of the brand’s brands.