OnePlus 12 Test: A flagship that has killer everything

In terms of photography, the OnePlus 12 ups its game compared to its predecessor. In addition to the partnership with Hasselblad, the brand has chosen to equip its smartphone with a triple photo module made up of a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with wide-angle optics (f/1.6), ultra wide-angle (f/). 2.2 of 48 Mpx) and a 64 Mpx x3 telephoto lens (f/2.6) Does this configuration make it a good camera phone?

Main module: 50 Mpx, f/1.6, eq. 23 mm

Compared to the recent Xiaomi 14, the OnePlus 12 is performing very well. We see better exposure in daytime photos and less saturated colors. Although software processing emphasizes micro-contrast to give this sense of sharpness, the level of detail is much coarser. If the small elements are reproduced fairly well, it is enough to compare the letters on the tarot cards to identify the difference in sharpness.





Xiaomi 14 (50 MP, f/1.6)



OnePlus 12 (50 MP, f/1.6) enlarge



Even in low light, the device accurately captures the scene and provides more faithful colorimetry than its rival. We always consider this difference in sharpness, forcing the process profile to bring out maximum detail. Although present, the digital smoothing applied to reduce noise remains discreet.





Xiaomi 14 (50 MP, f/1.6)



OnePlus 12 (50 MP, f/1.6) enlarge



50MP mode

By default on wide-angle, OnePlus 12 captures images in 12.5 Mpx thanks to wide-angle technology. Pixel-binning Which groups 4 pixels into 1 to get brightness and detail. Therefore, the choice of shooting in full definition allows to carry out the crop without losing quality, but also without significant gains. Fortunately, the device has a module with a telephoto lens.





OnePlus 12, Night, 50 Mpx



OnePlus 12, day, 50 Mpx enlarge



Telephoto module: 64 Mpx, f/2.6, eq. 70 mm

This module is rather convincing on the shot of the day. If the rendering is a little overdone, the shot looks more detailed than a wide angle. However, we do notice some image smoothing and some chromatic aberrations, especially on moiré effects.





Xiaomi 14 (50 Mpx, f/2)



OnePlus 12 (64 MP, f/2.6) enlarge



At night, on the other hand, photos are less successful. A little more noticeable is the smoothing work done by software processing to erase digital noise. However shades are better respected and better managed than the Xiaomi 14’s photo, which gives a more cluttered image.





Xiaomi 14 (50 Mpx, f/2)



OnePlus 12 (64 MP, f/2.6) enlarge



Ultra wide-angle module: 48 Mpx, f/2.2, eq. 14 mm

To avoid impact fish eye, photos taken at ultra-wide angles are cropped more than photos taken with other modules. In good lighting conditions, the rendering is very convincing with a process that doesn’t push too much contrast. Colors are respected and the level of detail is decent in the center of the image, which is less the case on the periphery.





Xiaomi 14 (50 MP, f/2.2)



OnePlus 12 (48 MP, f/2.2) enlarge



It often happens that, in low light, when shooting at an ultra-wide angle, the smartphone gives up. The OnePlus 12 is no exception and takes stunning photos. Smoothing is ubiquitous and vignetting is particularly pronounced with blurred periphery. Still the whole thing remains useful, even if it doesn’t demand much.





Xiaomi 14 (50 MP, f/2.2)



OnePlus 12 (48 MP, f/2.2) enlarge



Front module, portrait and video mode

On the front, the OnePlus 12 has a 32 Mpx sensor with f/2.4 optics. Images are well exposed, smoothing is not excessive and portrait mode does very well. It is possible to film in 4K at 30 fps and back to 8K at 24 fps. The results are satisfactory; And thanks to the image stabilization offered in 1080p 60 fps, shakes are noticeably reduced during shooting.