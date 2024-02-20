The prices of your favorite games are dropping! Don’t miss this unique opportunity!

Hello to all passionate gamers in the Nintendo community! If you’ve been dreaming of getting your hands on legendary classics like Mario, Zelda or even Xenoblade at an unbeatable price, look no further. Indeed, Nintendo rarely makes a habit of lowering the price of its games, but for a limited time, Switch owners will be able to save big on certain flagship titles on Amazon.

It’s also important to note that these discounts on Nintendo’s flagship games are very rare outside of promotional periods like Black Friday. So if you’re looking to enrich your collection or experience new, unmissable video game adventures, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

But then, what are these games on promotion? We’re not just talking about must-have classics here, but also notable 2023 releases like Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, a remake packed with new content that expands on the Wii original. Action game fans aren’t left out either, with discounts on titles like Bayonetta 3 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

And that’s not all. Other first-party franchise titles also benefit from a 33% discount, enough to satisfy all types of players. Suffice it to say that this Nintendo promotion is a deal not to be missed, as it offers a variety of exciting titles for all tastes. So don’t hesitate too long, because with such rare offers, they won’t last long.

Finally, to be transparent with you, please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.