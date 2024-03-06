What to remember from election night for the Republican and Democratic primaries in the United States

In a speech to his supporters, Allred said: “There is no need to be ashamed of our senator (…) We can choose others. » Outgoing Senator Ted Cruz particularly drew the ire of his opponents when, amid unprecedented and deadly cold in Texas, he traveled to Cancun, Mexico in February 2021. Allred also declared that he would protect the right to abortion so that “People like Ted Cruz cannot force women to flee their states to get the care they need.”