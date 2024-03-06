What to remember from election night for the Republican and Democratic primaries in the United States
In Texas, Democrat Allred faces Cruz for Senate
Democratic Representative Colin Allred, a former NFL football player, won the Democratic primary and will face incumbent Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, in November.
Colin Allred defeated his main Democratic rival, Roland Gutierrez (elected to the Texas Senate), who became known for calling for stricter gun regulations after the Uwalde massacre in May 2022.
In a speech to his supporters, Allred said: “There is no need to be ashamed of our senator (…) We can choose others. » Outgoing Senator Ted Cruz particularly drew the ire of his opponents when, amid unprecedented and deadly cold in Texas, he traveled to Cancun, Mexico in February 2021. Allred also declared that he would protect the right to abortion so that “People like Ted Cruz cannot force women to flee their states to get the care they need.”
Ted Cruz, for his part, won the Republican primary, unopposed. In 2018, Cruz defeated his Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke by less than 3 points.