News

What to remember from election night for the Republican and Democratic primaries in the United States

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read

In Texas, Democrat Allred faces Cruz for Senate

Democratic Senate candidate Colin Allred, center, with his wife, Alexandra Eber, March 5, 2024, in Dallas.

Democratic Representative Colin Allred, a former NFL football player, won the Democratic primary and will face incumbent Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, in November.

Colin Allred defeated his main Democratic rival, Roland Gutierrez (elected to the Texas Senate), who became known for calling for stricter gun regulations after the Uwalde massacre in May 2022.

In a speech to his supporters, Allred said: “There is no need to be ashamed of our senator (…) We can choose others. » Outgoing Senator Ted Cruz particularly drew the ire of his opponents when, amid unprecedented and deadly cold in Texas, he traveled to Cancun, Mexico in February 2021. Allred also declared that he would protect the right to abortion so that “People like Ted Cruz cannot force women to flee their states to get the care they need.”

Ted Cruz, for his part, won the Republican primary, unopposed. In 2018, Cruz defeated his Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke by less than 3 points.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Gaza’s underground fortress

January 21, 2024

Putin says he prefers to re-elect Biden because he is more “predictable”.

3 weeks ago

Yulia, Alexei Navalny’s wife and unwavering support

2 weeks ago

The United States pledged to work with Israel to stabilize Gaza and called for a “political path forward for the Palestinians.”

January 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button