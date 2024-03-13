Mbappé, a new track of 120 million euros

Looking for an attacker to compensate for the departure of Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain will be among the clubs interested in Liverpool’s wish-o’-the-wisp Luis Diaz.

Paris Saint-Germain will have to move. With the public departure of Kylian Mbappé, the capital club will likely recruit an additional attacker. We don’t yet know if PSG will go for a center forward like Victor Osimhen or Lautaro Martinez, and if it’s a winger who will be bought. But to this second category we can add the name of Luis Diaz.

According to Colombian daily El Pais, PSG will be one of the contenders for Liverpool Wisp, along with FC Barcelona or AC Milan. Luis Diaz is a starter with the Reds, and his contract runs through 2027. But El Pais suggests that the Mersey club want to take advantage of their market value to raise funds to extend Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, their priority.

Liverpool are greedy

Bought by Liverpool in January 2022 for €47 million, Luis Diaz is valued at €75 million by the Transfermarkt site. But this week, Mundo Deportivo have already mentioned Barca’s interest in the 27-year-old Colombian, adding that the Reds had set an initial price of between 120 and 140 million euros for Kyle Walker’s difficult afternoon pass last Sunday. It’s a price that could chill PSG…