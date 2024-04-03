Olympique Lyonnais beat Valenciennes to qualify for the final

The Olympique Lyonnais team celebrates a goal against Valenciennes on April 2, 2024, in Dessins-Charpieu, near Lyon. Olivier Chasignol/AFP

Shaky in the first period, Olympique Lyonnais qualified, on Tuesday April 2, to the final of the Coupe de France at the expense of Valenciennes (3-0), last in Ligue 2, thanks in particular to the double of its captain, Alexandre Lacazette. .

But Pierre Sage’s players, in front of 57,000 spectators, grew tense under the pressure of the stakes, dominated sterilely for long periods, and showed themselves to be little threat before the break. A very poor effort by Benerhama (7E), Nicolas Tagliafico’s missed cross hitting the post (11E), Duje Caleta-Car’s header off target from a corner (14E) and finally, a shot by Ernest Numah that grazed the amount (26E), were Lyonnais’ only dangerous actions.

It was the skipper’s goal that finally gave OL the advantage on 51E minute, on a penalty awarded for a foul on himself by Joffrey Coffat. Referee Stephanie Fraparte went first to check the validity of her decision on the video screen before confirming it, despite protests from Valencians residents. This goal apparently conditioned the rest, while Valenciennes had resisted without difficulty until then.

The Valencian coach is surprised by the refereeing

In the first period, Mme Sirin Doucour scored for Valenciennes before Frapert did not see a foul on Irishman Jack O’Brien by Anthony Knockaert, which was eventually disallowed after video aid intervention, which was reversed on disputed interference (38E).

The Valencian coach, Ahmed Kantari, didn’t want to “Hit Arbitration” Stephanie is surprised by Fraparte’s decisions. In particular, he called everyone “Make up your own mind and take responsibility”.

“I have the right to say “no comment”? You know my opinion. We scored a goal where there was no fault, obviously, we should say what it is.He reacted in a press conference. “They score a penalty when it’s Alexandre Lacazette who slams himself into my defender”He regretted it.

After Lyon opened the scoring, Lacazette quickly made it 2-0 with a key shot following a pass from Said Benrahma (57).E), thus removing the suspense for the last third of the meeting, which is more easily handled by the Ron residents. Especially when two players came into the game, Gift Orb easily took over Ryan Cherky’s cross and added a third goal (76E).

The last win in the final was in 2012

At the final whistle, Lyon supporters can rejoice by invading the pitch to show their joy at seeing their club in the final of Ligue 2 in November 2023 after seeing it so close.

Leon, known as National (3E Division) with just two wins in thirty days, won’t boast this qualification but will of course hold on to the result, which sends him into the finals of the event for the ninth time in his history. The Rhone club has five wins, including the last match it played against national club Quivili in 2012.

“The favorite position does not allow you to be ahead in the score and does not eliminate the opponent who delivered to win his match”The Lyon coach, recalling Pierre Sage, believed his team “This whole scenario should be scored first to make sure it can’t exist”.

Winning the Coupe de France is now, perhaps, the last chance for Lyonnais, 10is To qualify for the European Cup at the end of the season, after finishing last for a long time in Ligue 1. In the final, on May 25 in Lille, Lyon will face Paris Saint-Germain, who they beat in 2008 for the only Cup-Championship double in their history, or Rennes , the two clubs will face each other at Park Days on Wednesday. Princess (9:10pm) in the other semi-final.

