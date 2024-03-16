A clear observation from Adrian Thomson

Shock for RC lens. After claiming the scalp of the Stade Brestois last week, the Artesian club faced an unknown Nice team (1-3) in front of its home crowd on the 26th day of Ligue 1. ranking and remained stuck at the 5th position. Once again, the Northern team showed that it is having trouble beating top 4 opponents since the start of the season. An observation underlined by Adrian Thomson at the end of the match.

“Nothing is predetermined. I think there is a simple explanation. We gift them three out of three goals conceded. These are avoidable targets. Later when we are three goals down, it is difficult to come back home. You should not lower your head. The truce comes at the right time for a proper revival. 8 games left so anything can still happen. We were keen to continue after the victory in Brest but we came up against a team that was difficult to play against and knew how to capitalize on our mistakes. The statistics do not speak in our favor. We still have big teams to play and we have to beat them to stay at the top.”Lensois recognized the midfielder on the microphone of Canal+.