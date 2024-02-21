Official live report of recent earthquakes in the US today, February 21, by USGS | United States Geological Survey | Mix

Where was the last earthquake recorded in the United States? The USA is one of the countries recording a large number of earthquakes and in some cases it can represent a threat to the population due to its high frequency; Mainly, in states like: Texas, California, Alaska, Hawaii, among others. Under that context, Mix Management Sharing with you today, Wednesday, February 21, 2024, the details of recent earthquakes recorded in the country, as per the report with data like time, place, AP center, earthquake intensity. United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS, how do you know if your emergency backpack is well equipped for an earthquake in the USA?

US TODAY, February 21 – Live via USGS

In the past 24 hours, a significant number of magnitudes greater than 2.5 degrees have been recorded in the United States. In this context, review the time, epicenter and magnitude of the last earthquake.

He United States Geological Survey It is the main agency responsible for earthquake monitoring in the United States. The USGS operates a network of seismometers across the country and provides the public with real-time earthquake data.

USGS Seismic Hazard Maps Explained

How are earthquakes detected in the United States?

Earthquakes in the United States are detected by a network of seismometers, which measure ground movement caused by earthquakes. They are located in various locations across the country to cover seismic activity.

What to do in the presence of an earthquake?

keep calm Being afraid can only paralyze you or make you make mistakes.

Stay away from windows and falling objects.

If you can’t get out quickly, find a safe place.

Do not call on the phone. Lines will be overloaded, so text instead.

Do not use the elevator.

What should be in an emergency backpack?