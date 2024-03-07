USA

When and which states and municipalities in Mexico will change time in March 2024? Do they make the clock go forward or slow?

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 45 1 minute read

(CNN Spanish) — Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, March 10, along Mexico’s northern border, where some municipalities must move their clocks forward one hour, as has been done in the United States, and stay with this adjustment until November.

In November 2022, the approval of a time zone law promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ended daylight saving time in most of the Mexican territory. However, some municipalities in five states must adjust their clocks, in this case early Sunday morning.

According to the law, this revised schedule will be in force till the end of the first week of November, 2024 especially on the 3rd Sunday of the last month of the year.

Which municipalities in Mexico enforce daylight saving time?

A total of 6 Mexican municipalities located in five states bordering the United States must move their clocks forward one hour.

Baja California

San Quintin, Tecate, Tijuana, Ensenada, Mexicali and Rosarito Beach.

Chihuahua

Guadalupe, Janos, Juárez, Manuel Benavides, Ojinaga, Praxedis G. Guerrero. Ascención and Coyame del Sotol.

Coahuila

Jimenez, Morelos, Nava, Ocampo, Piedras Negras, Villa Union, Zaragoza, Acuna, Allende, Hidalgo and Guerrero.

The new lion

inconvenient

Tamaulipas

Miguel Aleman, Mier, Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso, Camargo, Guerrero, Gustavo Diaz Ordaz and Mataromos.

If you have any questions about how to set your clock, you can check Mexico’s official time in real time on the Senam site.

Doctor’s advice on coping with schedule changes

CNN co-director of the Sleep Medicine and Research Center at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri, Dr. Shalini reports some recommendations of Paruthi, so that the transition between time changes does not become difficult and disturb routines, especially dreams. . This is:

  • Adults should sleep at least 7 hours so that their health and productivity are not affected.
  • You go to bed three days before the time change and wake up 20 minutes earlier each day.
  • If you don’t do the above, another possibility is to sleep at least 7 hours the night before and go to bed half an hour earlier and sleep half an hour more in the morning, or you can even choose to go to bed. hours ago.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 45 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The US congratulated Taiwan’s new president and praised the island’s “solid democratic system and electoral process”.

January 13, 2024

equivalent to the total population of other Cuban municipalities

2 weeks ago

“I’ll end up on the street”: Venezuelans in Denver manage occasional jobs, amid demands

2 weeks ago

This is how OCL Cárdenas Gulen, who killed his best friend to become head of the Gulf Cartel, was arrested.

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button