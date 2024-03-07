When and which states and municipalities in Mexico will change time in March 2024? Do they make the clock go forward or slow?
(CNN Spanish) — Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, March 10, along Mexico’s northern border, where some municipalities must move their clocks forward one hour, as has been done in the United States, and stay with this adjustment until November.
In November 2022, the approval of a time zone law promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ended daylight saving time in most of the Mexican territory. However, some municipalities in five states must adjust their clocks, in this case early Sunday morning.
According to the law, this revised schedule will be in force till the end of the first week of November, 2024 especially on the 3rd Sunday of the last month of the year.
Which municipalities in Mexico enforce daylight saving time?
A total of 6 Mexican municipalities located in five states bordering the United States must move their clocks forward one hour.
Baja California
San Quintin, Tecate, Tijuana, Ensenada, Mexicali and Rosarito Beach.
Chihuahua
Guadalupe, Janos, Juárez, Manuel Benavides, Ojinaga, Praxedis G. Guerrero. Ascención and Coyame del Sotol.
Coahuila
Jimenez, Morelos, Nava, Ocampo, Piedras Negras, Villa Union, Zaragoza, Acuna, Allende, Hidalgo and Guerrero.
The new lion
inconvenient
Tamaulipas
Miguel Aleman, Mier, Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso, Camargo, Guerrero, Gustavo Diaz Ordaz and Mataromos.
If you have any questions about how to set your clock, you can check Mexico’s official time in real time on the Senam site.
Doctor’s advice on coping with schedule changes
CNN co-director of the Sleep Medicine and Research Center at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri, Dr. Shalini reports some recommendations of Paruthi, so that the transition between time changes does not become difficult and disturb routines, especially dreams. . This is:
- Adults should sleep at least 7 hours so that their health and productivity are not affected.
- You go to bed three days before the time change and wake up 20 minutes earlier each day.
- If you don’t do the above, another possibility is to sleep at least 7 hours the night before and go to bed half an hour earlier and sleep half an hour more in the morning, or you can even choose to go to bed. hours ago.