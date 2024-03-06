At least three people have died in two shootings in less than 24 hours

This Miami Police is investigating the shooting Model City Which may have left the balance Two people died and one more injured This Tuesday, March 5 afternoon.

Authorities indicated that multiple shots were fired in the area Northeast 55th Street (NW) and 10th Avenue NW in Model City. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who no longer had vital signs.

Another person involved in the shooting was taken away Jackson Hospital where he later died, while the third injured person is in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.





The shooting comes less than a day after police Miami-Dade I went shooting Florida City Monday night One person died.

Police officers were involved in the attack, which took place at around 10:36 local time Alert by ShotSpotter gunshot detection system The incident occurred in the area of ​​Northwest 5th Avenue and 16th Street.

Upon arrival, uniformed officers found a man in the middle of the avenue with an apparent gunshot wound, but could only pronounce him dead despite the arrival of emergency services.



Regarding the incident, no possible suspects or circumstances surrounding the crime have been reported. Police Office Miami-Dade Investigating the case.

While these two incidents are recorded Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced an operation with 140 police officers deployed to bolster security in Miami Beach ahead of the arrival of spring breakers.