“Not even GTA 6 will prompt them to delay”, Capcom’s next big RPG license to return in 2025

After a string of great vintages, Capcom may well release its most ambitious game by next year according to these latest rumors.

2025, the year of the monster?

If players around the world are eagerly waiting for 2025 to finally find out Grand Theft Auto VIThe Rockstar title could face a big challenge when Capcom plans to present “the most ambitious game in its history. In any case, this is what reveals the inner Dusk Golem, who has already shown up as a reliable source on numerous occasions, By announcing that the legendary Japanese studio intends to release its next Monster Hunter game by the first quarter of 2025.

According to an insider, this new opus should be “the biggest game ever developed by Capcom”. A project he says has been in development since 2019, shortly after its release Monster Hunter World And which will also contain “many abandoned ideas of the world”.

Serious contender for GOTY?

The Dusk Golem continues and explains that this Monster Hunter Wilds The license will venture into hitherto uncharted lands by offering an open world formula that will further push the limits of the concepts introduced in the previous two opuses. The software will be “much more experimental” than the latter when its director has carte blanche. A real risk taking for Capcom that looks to be paying off, as an insider reveals that the first returns will be “the coolest so far.”

Finally, Dusk Golem ends by saying that the studio will be betting on the game continuing for the entire fiscal year. Therefore, a major title for Capcom, which will not be shy and will not even intend to postpone its release in the face of GTA 6. Obviously, all this information is not official and should therefore be taken with a pinch of salt. That said, after MH World and Rise, turning to open world is the logical next step for the license. Now it remains to be seen if this project is as good as the claims inside. Ideally, respond by next year.