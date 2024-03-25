Many candidates congratulated rival Basirou Diomay Faye, provisional results still awaited

The anti-establishment candidate seems to have gained, but the ruling camp has assured a second round. The National Electoral Commission has until Friday to publish provisional results, before their recognition by the Constitutional Council.

No official results have been released yet, but some are already seeing a trend. At least seven of the 17 candidates in Senegal’s presidential election on Sunday, March 24, congratulated anti-establishment opposition Basirou Diomay Faye, according to estimates published by the media.

The estimates put candidate Basirou Diomey Faye, who was still in jail ten days ago, ahead of incumbent Amadou Ba and others. The announcements sparked jubilant scenes among his supporters in the capital, but the ruling candidate’s campaign management assured that the demonstrations were premature. She said she was sure, “Worst Case”Amadou Ba will be in the second round.

“Left Africanism”

Official results are not expected until later this week. The National Electoral Commission has until Friday to publish provisional results, before their recognition by the Constitutional Council.

A victory for Basirou Diomey Faye, who wants to be “Candidate for System Change” And A “Left Pan-Africanism”, would amount to a political earthquake. Their program emphasizes rehabilitation “Sovereignty” National, sold abroad according to them. Amadou Ba, who until a few weeks ago was still the Prime Minister of President Macki Sall, presented as a guarantor of stability and as his main opponent. “Adventure” or one “art lover”.