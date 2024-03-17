Niger announced the severing of military cooperation with the United States

Members of the military council behind the coup in Niger, during a rally at the stadium in Niamey on August 6, 2023. Stringer/Reuters

After the French, American troops could be expelled from Niger in turn. Condemned the regime of the ruling generals in Niamey, Saturday March 16, “with immediate effect” A military cooperation agreement was signed with the United States in 2012, with an American presence “illegal”.

Shortly after coming to power, during a coup d’état on July 26, 2023, the Niamey regime denounced a military cooperation agreement with France, and the last French troops left Niger at the end of December 2023.

After the coup that overthrew the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, Washington suspended its cooperation with Niger. But the United States has about 1,100 troops engaged in the counter-jihadist fight in the country and has a large drone base in Agadez. In December they said they were ready to resume this cooperation under conditions.

On Saturday evening, the regime’s spokesperson, Colonel Amadou Abdraman, indicated that the Nigerian government, “Considering the aspirations and interests of its people”, had decided “with full responsibility to condemn with immediate effect the Agreement Relating to the Status of United States Military Personnel and Civilian Personnel of the American Department of Defense in the Territory of Niger”.

In a press release, read on national television, Mr. Abdrama makes clear that there is an American military presence “illegal” And “Violates all constitutional and democratic rules”. According to Niami, this agreement “unfair” has been “imposed unilaterally” By the United States, by a “Simple Verbal Note”July 6, 2012.

The decision comes after a three-day visit by an American delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Fee, who was unable to meet the head of the military regime, Abdurrahmane Tiani, during the stay, according to a Nigerian government source.

“Arrival of American delegation does not respect diplomatic practices”On Saturday, Mr. Abdraman explained, confirming that the United States government had informed Niami “one-way street” Date of their arrival and composition of their delegation. It was also condemned “liberal attitude” By Molly Fee, “Tendency to undermine nature” According to him, relations between the two countries.

Arriving in Niamey on Tuesday, the delegation was able to meet twice with military-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamin Zein.

A promise to “return to normal constitutional life”.

On Saturday evening, Colonel Abdraman also spoke of a return to constitutional order in a country that has moved closer to its two neighbors Burkina Faso and Mali – run by the military – but also countries such as Iran or Russia.

“The government of Niger has reaffirmed its firm desire to organize a return to normal constitutional life as quickly as possible”He declared, assured that he was a “Proud Commitment” President of Transition, “As expressed in his address to the nation of August 19”. During this message, General Tiani mentioned a transition of a maximum of three years, the exact duration of which would be set by A “National Dialogue”.

After the coup, Niger in particular – like Burkina Faso and Mali – left the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which had heavily sanctioned it. In late February, ECOWAS decided to lift most of these restrictions.

The governments of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali announced on March 6 the creation of a joint force to fight jihadists who regularly attack the three countries.

