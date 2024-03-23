The Kremlin has announced the arrest of four alleged attackers in the attack, which according to recent reports killed 93 people.

Many countries condemned the attack, with Paris condemning the “heinous acts”.

Like the European Union, which calls itself “Shocked and Disappointed” then’“terrorist attack” At a concert hall in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, this Friday evening, several countries reacted to the shooting, which killed at least 40 people and injured more than a hundred.

France condemned “Heinous Acts” And demanded to shed all light on the attack. “The images reaching us from Moscow are terrible”The Ministry of External Affairs responded In a message posted on. “Our thoughts are with the victims and the injured and the Russian people”.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni expressed “Strong and complete condemnation of his government in the face of this heinous act of terrorism” It was conducted in Moscow on Friday. “The horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable”.She expressed her feelings in a brief press release “Full solidarity with the affected and the families of the victims”.

Spain is “shocked” By attack and said “Condemn all forms of violence”. “Our solidarity goes out to the victims, their families and the Russian people”Ministry of External Affairs said on X.