News, Trump and Biden results in primaries, caucuses and more

It is an important new phase of the presidential primaries, when the primary contests end and voters in many states vote in primaries scheduled for the same date. It’s called “Super Tuesday,” and even though it’s important, neither Democratic President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump have to worry about competition this year.

Tuesday’s primaries may offer the last chance for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s quaint and feeble attempt to challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

What happens on Super Tuesday?

Instead of a single primary or caucus, Super Tuesday brings together 15 races for Republicans and 16 races for Democrats spread across the country.

More than one-third of Republican delegates are up for grabs, with an equally large share of Democratic delegates. Biden is undefeated in this year’s primaries and Trump has only lost one.

Which states have voting?

There will be Super Tuesday contests in a large cross-section of the country: red (Republican) states and blue (Democratic) states from the North, South, East and West.

The primary at stake includes the first three states of the alphabet, as any schoolchild should know: Alabama, Alaska (for Republicans), and Arkansas. Additionally, there are California and Colorado; Maine, Massachusetts, and Minnesota; of North Carolina; Oklahoma; Tennessee and Texas; Utah; and Vermont and Virginia.

Tuesday also marks the end of Democrats’ mail-in presidential preference process in Iowa and the Democratic caucus in American Samoa.

