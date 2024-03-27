Colombian businessman dies in an accident in America, video of the case in Florida

Carlos Barrera, a 64-year-old Colombian, died after running down a road in Florida, United States. The man was traveling on a bicycle when a high-end truck ran over him.





According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bicyclist was traveling on Oil Well Road during the morning of Sunday, March 24. A white truck caught him and drove him away.

A video from a security camera released by authorities shows the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed at 7:38 a.m. Other images captured the damage to the front of the car that hit the Colombian.

According to authorities, the truck ran over a Colombian businessman. Photo:FHP Southwest Florida / SWFL Crime Stoppers Share it

The bicycle was destroyed. Barrera suffered serious injuries and died a few minutes later at the hospital.

The driver fled. Despite the photographs, he was not identified, as he was carrying a car sunshade, which obscured his face.

“Fatal hit-and-run accident. If you have any information, contact the Highway Patrol or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers,” police said, asking the community to try to find the person responsible.

The Naples Pathways Coalition, a group of cyclists, also joined the police call with a social media message: “We hope having a photo of the car means authorities are close to finding him. We pray for the family of the man who died”.

‘It sounds like a lie’: Relatives of Colombian businessman who fled Florida

Carlos Eduardo Barrera Mantilla, Colombian businessman. Photo:Social networks Share it

Carlos Barrera of Colombia was the general manager of the Recamier company, dedicated to personal care products. He was associated with the organization for more than three decades.

“He managed the Recamier branch in Bucaramanga. Then they transferred him to Medellin, then Peru, and 15 years ago they sent him to Florida, the United States,” his sister Maria Clara told a local newspaper. Vanguard.

The business administrator was an avid cyclist. So on the morning of the accident he left his home in the town of Ave Maria, to take one of his many trips.

Carlos Eduardo Barrera Mantilla, 64 years old. Photo:Social networks Share it

Relatives have mourned his death with heartfelt messages on the network. “Carlitos, always in our hearts, you left too soon, thank you so much for being a man and a wonderful human being”, “You left too soon, how unexpected it hurts”, “I can’t believe you Not anymore. With us, we miss you so much, Carlitos”, are some.

The family is waiting for the driver of the truck to be identified and arrested. To answer for the fact.

According to Highway Patrol data, 40 bicyclists have died in crashes in Florida so far in 2024. Besides, 20,442 cases of ‘hit and run’, i.e. accidents in which the people involved ran away, were reported.

You can also see:

Latest news editorial