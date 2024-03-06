New York State deploys troopers into the subways after a series of crimes

The number of serious crimes on New York’s transportation system increased by nearly 50% in January compared to the same month in 2023.

One thousand soldiers and police officers (750 National Guard soldiers and 250 police officers) will be deployed to New York subways to fight crime, the state’s Democratic governor, Kathy Hochul, announced on Wednesday, March 6.

The announcement follows a mid-February shooting at a station in the Bronx that left one person dead and five others injured. In late February, a subway conductor was also stabbed in a Brooklyn station. The number of serious crimes on the transport network increased by almost 50% in January compared to the same month in 2023.

Additional surveillance cameras

“These despicable and brazen attacks on our subway system will not be tolerated,” The Governor declared. The deployment of National Guard troops is intended to help New York police strengthen passenger bag checks at the busiest stations.

New York’s mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, a former police captain elected in 2021 on a promise to bring security to the city after the Covid pandemic, also announced a strengthening of these restrictions.

Kathy Hochul promised the deployment of additional surveillance cameras and announced a project to more easily restrict access to the metro to those convicted of assaulting a transport worker.