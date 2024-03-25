What is at stake if Donald Trump does not pay the over $450 million bail

A day that could damage his image. Former United States President Donald Trump, a candidate for re-election in November, faces two critical deadlines before a New York court on Monday, March 25, 2024, reportsAFP.

Convicted in four criminal cases and already sentenced to very heavy fines in two civil trials, the 77-year-old American populist and conservative has made an appointment with a Manhattan Criminal Court judge to set a new date for his historic trial in one of the cases. Paid adult film actress.

On the same day, he must also guarantee that he, along with his sons Eric and Don Jr., will pay at least $454 million in civil penalties for financial fraud in their Trump real estate empire. 2010.

“He always presents himself as a successful billionaire”

If Donald Trump doesn’t do it, “His image will change radically in the eyes of many people because he has always presented himself as a successful billionaire”Summarizes forAFP Andrew Weissman, former federal prosecutor.

Their lawyers have said for weeks that they have been unable to provide the bond, intended to suspend, for the duration of the appeal, the February ruling that also bans the Trump father and son from operating their businesses in New York for three and two years, respectively. .

On Friday March 22, the former head of state assured that he has “About $500 million in cash, a significant portion of which is to be used in (his) campaign” Against Democratic President Joe Biden.

He may also be forced to “sell his immovable property”.

He also benefited from a breath of financial oxygen with the green light for the IPO of his media company Trump Media & Technology Group on the same day, which could fetch him billions of dollars and thus serve as collateral. , specifies.AFP.

According to Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in the United States, Donald Trump will suffer “insult” If he does not give the deposit. It can also be forced “Sell Your Real Estate” Or make them “to input” By attorney James, such as Trump Tower on 5th Avenue and his building on Wall Street in Manhattan.

Even the professor thinks that the businessman can “Declare Personal Bankruptcy”.