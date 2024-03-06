New wolves are coming to Minecraft!

In the latest updates of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Beta And Previewas well Minecraft: Java Edition along with Snapshot 24w10aMojang has integrated something into the game that was highly requested by the community, adding 9 new wolf variations ! This addition will be integrated into the game’s next update which should be released in the coming weeks, Minecraft 1.20.5.

Minecraft’s new wolf

The Pale Wolf

Pale Wolf

This wolf, now named “The Pale Wolf”, was once the standard Minecraft wolf. It is located in Taiga biome, characterized by its grasslands, its spruce trees and now its pale wolves. This is an invitation for players to explore this particular region.

Rusty Wolf

Rusty Wolf

This wolf has a copper-colored coat and hides among the vines of the forest. Its unique appearance, especially in combination with the red collar, makes it particularly elegant.

The Spotted Wolf

Spotted Wolf

Located in Savannah Plateau, this wolf attracts attention with its distinctive spotted coat. Apart from its looks, its cute little nose is a real treat to the eyes.

Black Wolf

Black Wolf

An ideal companion for nocturnal exploration, this wolf stands out Ancient pine taigasWhere he skillfully blends into the shadows, making him more difficult to spot.

Striped Wolf

Spotted Wolf

Unique in its kind, this wolf lives Wild badlands. Despite its dry and harsh habitat, this wolf is a reliable and honorable companion.

The Snow Wolf

Snow Wolf

Prepared for low temperatures, the snowy wolf blends in perfectly with the snowy environment, its white coat making it almost invisible. Snowy Grooves.

Ashen Wolf

Ash Wolf

Evolve into cold lovers, gray wolves Snowy taiga. Its fur gives the impression of a coat specially designed for it, making it irresistible to players.

The Timber Wolf

Timber Wolf

Its tricolor fur allows it to camouflage easily Forest biomeGiving players an added challenge to find and tame them.

Brown Wolf

Lives among the trees Ancient spruce taigasThis wolf is characterized by its brown muzzle and claws, which give it a very special charm.

Other additions to the wolf

With these new variations, Custom wolf armor is also presented. Stronger than ever, this armor effectively protects wolves from enemy damage. A notable innovation is the introduction of health parity between wolves in the two editions of MinecraftNow along 40 Hearts of an Adult Wolf In all versions. The armor, showing signs of wear when in need of repair, can be maintained with armadillo scales, providing lasting protection for these loyal companions.

What do you think about these new wolves in Minecraft?