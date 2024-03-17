New demonstrations in Jerusalem to put pressure on the government

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Jerusalem this Saturday evening, March 16, to put pressure on the Israeli government and demand the release of hostages still in the hands of Hamas, when negotiations have resumed.

With our special correspondent in Jerusalem, Murielle Paradon

She holds a sign that reads: ” Take them home! » Alisha Vanden-Bergen is a history teacher. For him, it is urgent. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given the green light to an intervention plan in Rafah in southern Gaza. which could endanger the hostages.

” I always worry about hostages, She believes. They were moved to different places where the bombs were exploded, and sometimes, as we know, they were even killed by our bombs. I am not criticizing the Israeli army, which is doing what it can to fight back. That is not the point. The most important thing is that the hostages are alive, we have to get them out. »

Negotiations have apparently resumed in recent days. But Raphael, highly critical of Benjamin Netanyahu, does not believe in his desire to release the hostages. “ He is not interested in hostages, It takes into account. He does nothing, he negotiates by imposing a set of conditions. He should have said “yes” to everything, freeing them and then fighting Hamas. But he makes sure to stay in power. »

Anti-Netanyahu opponents are convinced that the prime minister is dragging out the war to keep himself in power. They are demanding fresh elections.

