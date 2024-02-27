At least two died in Guinea during the demonstrations in Conakry

When Guinean unions called for a general strike on Monday, February 26, youth from Route le Prince took to the streets to confront the police. The toll is at least two dead and more than ten injured.

With our correspondent in Conakry, Matthias Renal

This is according to a hospital source who spoke to an AFP colleague. Earlier in the day, two youths were killed after being hit by live ammunition. Among them, an 18-year-old student, Mamadi Keta, was shot in the chest this Monday in Sonfonia, a neighborhood in Conakry’s upper suburbs rocked by violence.

Bambato, Wanindera, other hot spots on Le Prince Road have caught fire in recent hours. It was in Hamdallaye that Abdoulaye Toure, the second fatality of the day, succumbed to his injuries. In the rest of the city, and especially in its business center, Kaloum, there was an unusual calm. Banks, mines, telecoms, transport… Unions in key sectors of the Guinean economy have joined the general strike.

Their main demand is the release of the press union leader who was sentenced to three months in jail. They also demand a reduction in the prices of basic necessities. Unions were invited to a meeting with religious leaders this Monday. They have also seen officials, but dialogue is still at a standstill.

To read againGuinea: Capital Conakry paralyzed by general strike