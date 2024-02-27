News

At least two died in Guinea during the demonstrations in Conakry

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read

When Guinean unions called for a general strike on Monday, February 26, youth from Route le Prince took to the streets to confront the police. The toll is at least two dead and more than ten injured.

Published on: Modified:

1 minute

With our correspondent in Conakry, Matthias Renal

This is according to a hospital source who spoke to an AFP colleague. Earlier in the day, two youths were killed after being hit by live ammunition. Among them, an 18-year-old student, Mamadi Keta, was shot in the chest this Monday in Sonfonia, a neighborhood in Conakry’s upper suburbs rocked by violence.

Bambato, Wanindera, other hot spots on Le Prince Road have caught fire in recent hours. It was in Hamdallaye that Abdoulaye Toure, the second fatality of the day, succumbed to his injuries. In the rest of the city, and especially in its business center, Kaloum, there was an unusual calm. Banks, mines, telecoms, transport… Unions in key sectors of the Guinean economy have joined the general strike.

Their main demand is the release of the press union leader who was sentenced to three months in jail. They also demand a reduction in the prices of basic necessities. Unions were invited to a meeting with religious leaders this Monday. They have also seen officials, but dialogue is still at a standstill.

To read againGuinea: Capital Conakry paralyzed by general strike

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Martinique. A couple was charged after three aggravated rapes

January 14, 2024

ECOWAS announced the lifting of part of the sanctions against Niger “with immediate effect”.

2 days ago

Live – War in Ukraine: Arrests during gathering of wives of Russian soldiers mobilized in Moscow

3 days ago

Legendary wreckage of his twin-engine aircraft found after 80 years? – Exemption

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button