Never seen price for the latest Honor Magic 6 Pro with a free connected watch

Need to equip yourself with a smartphone + watch at a low price without compromising on quality? Here’s the pack you want from Fnac: Honor Watch GS 3 with Honor Magic 6 Pro for 1,099 euros instead of 1,528 euros.

Update: Offer is no longer available.

Original article : It’s not impossible today to buy a premium smartphone with an extra connected watch without breaking the bank. The proof can be found on the Honor side, which offers its latest high-end references for an unprecedented price. Fnac is highlighting this Honor Magic 6 Pro + Honor Watch GS3 pack with a reduction of more than 400 euros.

Here’s what you need to know about this Honor Pack

A premium smartphone equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

A connected and durable watch with multiple health functions

A price never seen before

Honor Magic 6 Pro was launched at a price of 1299 Euros and Honor Watch GS 3 at a price of 229 Euros. Currently, the pack that brings together the smartphone + watch costs 1,099 euros at Fnac, a reduction of more than 400 euros.

9/10 rated premium smartphone in our column

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is a smartphone that already scores points with its extremely well-calibrated 6.8-inch OLED screen with a definition of 2800 x 1280 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its design is not overwhelming with its flat edges and rounded corners, which add a touch of elegance.

In terms of performance, it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the top Android SoC of the moment, 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Suffice it to say that the smartphone is under the hood to easily find itself in the place of adults. On the photo side, we are entitled to a complete, versatile and efficient experience with always great shots in any situation. Finally, the Honor Magic 6 Pro has a large 5,600 mAh battery, which is compatible with 80 W fast charging, which is enough to recharge it in a few minutes.

A watch attached with very good arguments

As for the Honor Watch GS3 connected watch, it takes the classic design of the brand’s watches with a 1.43-inch round AMOLED screen that’s also in 2.5D, meaning it extends to the edges of the case. The watch also has GPS, NFC, a microphone and a speaker to answer calls directly. In terms of autonomy, it offers the benefits of compatibility with up to 9 days of use and fast charging: only 5 minutes of charging for a day of use.

Finally, it is equipped with 32 MB RAM and 4 GB storage. In terms of sensors, we particularly look for continuous heart rate measurement and SpO2 measurement. As for autonomy, it can last up to two weeks of use and requires only 5 minutes of charging for a day of use.

