Entertainment

Natalie Portman endured a difficult year after her marriage broke up

Photo of Admin Admin50 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

Natalie Portman has had a tough year as she has to overcome the breakup of her 11-year marriage to Benjamin Millepied.

The actress and choreographer secretly ended their relationship eight months ago, and it was just announced that the couple has finalized their divorce.

A source told PEOPLE how Natalie reportedly coped with the breakup of their relationship: “It was really hard for her at first, but her friends rallied around her and helped her get through the worst of it. Natalie is really hard and hurt. years, but she has grown stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.

On Friday, Natalie’s rep confirmed that she and Benjamin had separated after the actress filed for dissolution of marriage in July.

The divorce was finalized last month in France, where the couple live with their children Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7.

It was first reported in June that Benjamin allegedly cheated on the actress with a 25-year-old woman named Camille Etienne.

A source told Page Six that Natalie and Benjamin, who married in 2012, initially split in 2022 but managed to work through their marital problems by then.

However, the insider added that revelations of Benjamin’s affair had rocked their marriage once again.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin50 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Cillian Murphy received an Oscar nomination for her performance in Oppenheimer

January 23, 2024

Kanye West Announces His New Album, And There Are One (Three) Surprises!

January 25, 2024

The Weeknd breaks streaming records again

3 weeks ago

Three Star Spouses of NFL Players Compared Based on a Combined $1,137,000.00 Net Worth

February 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button