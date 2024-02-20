NASA NASA NASA is looking for volunteers for a mission to Mars (almost).

SPACE – A dream job offer. NASA is recruiting four volunteers, American citizens or residents of the United States, aged 30 to 55, to spend a year on Mars without leaving Earth.

This is the CHAPEA mission (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog or in French Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog), scheduled for spring 2025, one of three projects designed by NASA to prepare for Mars exploration.

To do this, the American space agency prepared a 160 square meter space in the terrain simulating living conditions on the Red Planet, called “Mars Dune Alpha”. The habitat, printed in 3D, is located at a research center in Houston, Texas.

By subscribing you have declined cookies associated with content from third parties. Therefore you may not be able to play our videos which require third-party cookies to function.

You are using an ad blocker. We advise you to disable it to access our videos. You cannot view this content because: If you are in neither of these two cases, contact us at aide@huffingtonpost.fr.

To be selected, you obviously must have a certain level of scientific expertise. In addition to having impeccable health and knowledge of English, candidates must have obtained a Master’s degree in a STEM discipline (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), completed at least 1000 flight hours, or completed military training. Additionally, they should not be smokers or suffer from claustrophobia.

By subscribing you have declined cookies associated with content from third parties. Therefore you may not be able to play our videos which require third-party cookies to function.

You are using an ad blocker. We advise you to disable it to access our videos. You cannot view this content because: If you are in neither of these two cases, contact us at aide@huffingtonpost.fr.

For the challenges that the volunteers will face, the mission organizes different tasks: a simulated spacewalk, physical activity or growing crops. Volunteers will also be tested with stressors, such as water restrictions or equipment failure. Aims to assess individuals’ reactions to isolation and various stressful situations. To apply, you must send your application before April 2.

The first team of volunteers has already started this venture in June 2023. Thanks to the results of the three missions, NASA will be able to better predict difficulties during future missions to Mars and personalize the resources necessary for astronauts’ survival.

See also on HuffPost :