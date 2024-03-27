Nanny, cleaning, gardening… Home Employment Tax Credit in Court of Auditors locations

4.4 million people use personal services, which have benefited from 8.8 billion euros in state support.

Despite the real impact on undeclared work, state aid for personal services is too expensive and mainly benefits wealthy families, said the court judge, who decried the windfall effect and wants to reform the system. With savings of up to 1 billion euros.

It is a real stone in the pond that the Court of Auditors is throwing by attacking a very popular system among families: tax credits for employment at home, nannies, cleaners, gardeners and other helpers. of life for the elderly on which the French depend. in their daily lives. A report published on Wednesday deemed the system too expensive, recommending an overhaul of the support system. An understandable setback at a time when the government is looking for savings in all directions. But to increase employment rates is at odds with the administration’s objective of freeing households from childcare constraints.

Between tax credits, reduced VAT rates and exemptions from social security contributions, personal services benefited from state aid of 8.8 billion in 2022, an increase of more than 40% per year compared to 2012, including 37% in the last five years. This represents an average aid of 9.4 euros…