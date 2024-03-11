Train tickets for the summer go on sale on Wednesday

However, you’ll have to get up early to ensure your preferred spot: the ticket office will be accessible from around 6am, franceinfo has learned.

Those lucky people who are going on vacation this summer will be able to book their train tickets this week. SNCF announced on its website on Monday 11 March that it will open its TGV Inoui and Intercités ticket offices on Wednesday for sales in France and Europe between 6 July and 11 September. However, you’ll have to get up early to ensure your preferred spot: the ticket office will be accessible from around 6am, franceinfo has learned.

Seats of Oigo trains will be available on Wednesday also. Travel can be booked on these lines till December 14. Tickets for the TER will gradually go on sale from Wednesday, SNCF also clarifies.

The company makes it clear “400,000 extra TGV Inoui seats” Will be offered, compared to last summer: 300,000 between Paris and “Atlantic Axis”and 100,000 between the capital and the south-east.

So many places will be better served this summer than before. SNCF cites as an example the creation of a daily service between Paris and La Rochelle from 5 July to 2 September and a third daily service between Paris and Barcelona from 6 July to 1 September.