Mystery surrounding Madeline Soto’s death: They find inconsistencies in mother’s testimony

Conspiracy surrounds the case of the disappearance and death of 13-year-old girl Madeline Soto, the details of which seem intertwined in a labyrinth of inconsistencies that challenge the mother’s version of events and the police. Major Mystery: When and How Did Madeline Die?

by Univision

The incident report reveals conflicting statements between the girl’s mother, Jennifer Soto, and the officers in charge of the case. According to Jennifer’s oral and written affidavit, she disappeared on the same day she last saw her daughter, at 8:00 a.m., when Madeline and her boyfriend, Stephen Stearns, were getting ready to go to school. . school

However, Orange County Sheriff John Mina offers a different perspective. “We believe she was already dead at that time,” Meena said, pointing to crucial evidence collected during the investigation.

Detectives believe Madeline Soto died early Monday morning. Security video shows Stearns throwing Madeline’s belongings into a trash can at 7:35 a.m. Monday at the family’s apartment complex in Kissimmee.

Authorities insist that the act of discarding Madeline’s personal belongings preceded her alleged trip to school. Madeline’s backpack was later found in the trash.

“At 8:19 a.m., we have video that shows Stearns returning to the complex, with Madeline seen in the vehicle. But we believe she was already dead by then,” Sheriff Meena added.

The main suspect, 37-year-old Stephen Stearns, left the scene and returned moments later after throwing away the girl’s belongings, according to police.

These events, largely at odds with the mother’s version, raise crucial questions about the timeline of events and the exact time of Madeline’s death. However, Jennifer Soto “is not a suspect in this case at this time,” according to Mina.

Despite multiple requests, Kissimmee police have chosen to maintain a hermetic silence from the press. “We are diligently working on the investigation of the case involving Madeline Soto. This is an open and active investigation and our focus is entirely on this case. We will not answer questions or do interviews with the media,” was the response of local officials.

