Musk cites an article about Venezuela and warns that the US is a “haven for the world’s worst criminals.”

Billionaire Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and owner of Tesla and the social network

Musk responded to a publication on the Bloomberg portal last December detailing it ““Migration-led violent deaths in Venezuela at lowest level in 22 years” “The ability to strip your identity documents (from any country), cross the southern border and request “asylum” has turned the United States into a haven for the world’s worst criminals!

This is not the first time that Musk has reacted to what happened in the US. On February 1, he did so after the arrest of several Venezuelan migrants who attacked two New York police officers.

The video caused widespread outrage and sparked a wave of negative comments on social media. Many criticized the justice system for releasing without bail the migrants who brutally attacked the two agents.

“Offensive” was the message shared alongside the release video when the subjects were rude during their presentation.

Terrible! https://t.co/lY4o8xbQ8w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2024

Musk visited the southern border of the United States last year and declared himself “extremely pro-immigrant” and that the country should admit all those who are “hardworking and honest”.

However, dignitaries were against allowing entry to “law breakers”. He also criticized the situation in New York, where arrivals in record numbers in recent months have put local officials on the ropes.

“If New York can’t take it, no part of the country can,” Musk said.