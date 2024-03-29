Musculoskeletal disorders: more than one in two French people suffer from them

A survey conducted by Sainte-Publique France makes it possible to measure the extent of musculoskeletal disorders in the population. More than one in two French people will be affected. These disorders are the main cause of occupational diseases.

Through the “Health Barometer” whose results have just been published, Public Health France makes it possible to better measure the extent of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) in our country. The statistics are striking: About 58% of women and 51% of men aged 18 to 64 report back or upper limb MSD-related pain. For the Health Agency, this confirms – among other data – “Considerable weight introduced by TMS“

Musculoskeletal disorders include various diseases of the musculoskeletal system (muscles, tendons, nerves, joints). They are characterized by pain and discomfort, usually every day. MSDs that doctors have established are often caused or exacerbated by work.

A public health problem

These MSDs are the leading cause of occupational illnesses in France. In practice, they cover 88% of the pathologies compensated by the general health insurance scheme. The most commonly reported disorders concern lower back pain other than back sciatica, as well as MSD of the shoulder in the upper limb.

Sainte-Publique France observed that for two very common disorders, such as carpal tunnel syndrome and back pain, surgical intervention proved effective. “relatively stable” in numbers from 2018 (124,011 and 20,971 in 2022 respectively). From 2018 to 2022, however, the incidence rate for lumbar disc herniation has decreased. Finally, carpal tunnel syndrome is decreasing in women, but slightly increasing in men.

A study conducted by Sainte-Publique France provides another lesson. It confirms, for example, that MSDs reflect a range of socio-occupational inequalities in the population. Indeed, the frequency of back and upper limb MSDs is high among farmers and workers (for both sexes), as well as artisans, traders and business managers (for men) or employees (for women). The results also show that this frequency is lower in executives and high intellectual professions.

Better knowledge about MSDs and the categories of population affected by them should allow authorities to adapt prevention campaigns. Certain sectors are more at risk, whether it is the manufacturing industry or construction for men, or human health and social action for women. Public Health France therefore recommends “Priority Target” Workers exercising these professional fields. The recommendations of the health agency are numerous: adapting the situation, organization of work or limiting psychosocial risks. At the same time, it is advisable to work to reduce the sedentary lifestyle.