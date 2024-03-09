Motorcycle technical inspection: Bikers call centers that offer it to “swing”.

See my news

Follow the news

Bikers’ tires screech on asphalt. Two-wheelers are angry and they are expressing it with hashtags #BalanceYourCenter. In their viewfinder, responsibility, From April 15, 2024, to conduct technical inspections. Two days of activity were announced, confirmed, togetheractu.fr, the French Federation of Angry Bikers (FFMC). Date: 13 and 14 April, 2024.

“We are entering the resistance,” insists Eric Theolier, national coordinator of the FFMC. Objective of the operation: To display the centers conducting these technical checks using an interactive map. Of the approximately 6,000 centers in France, the site has already listed 3,000.

“At these math centers, Only half or 50%, want to do so,” comments the national coordinator. According to statistics, 25% of them don’t know Yet if they are going to do it and The remaining 25% indicated that they wanted to refuse to take control. “Our role is already to put pressure on this useless measure,” insists Eric Theolier. Individuals are invited to contribute to the platform.

What is this mandatory technical inspection?

After ten years of negotiations and the decree of October 23, 2023, motorcycle technical inspection is mandatory. In fact, even if the price scale has not yet been set, prices may fluctuate About 50 euros.

The vehicles concerned are two-wheelers, three-wheelers, unlicensed cars, scooters and quads with motors of 50 cm³ and above. control Will be safety oriented : Steering, lighting, tires and suspension.

For the Federation, theThe security argument does not hold. In a lengthy press release, the organization cited a 2008 study.According to these statistics, only 0.3% of motorcycle accidents are caused by vehicle conditions. “Even if the report is not recent, it is the most complete on the subject”, affirms Eric Theolier.

The same study suggests that most accidents involving two-wheelers are due to human failure, More than 80%. “It’s proof that this technical inspection is worthless, we’re not going to cut ourselves off,” he quipped.

Videos: Currently on Actu

What options?

The French Federation of Angry Bikers has already considered options. For example, enhanced training for motorists. The theory: to help them gain reflexes so they can better spot bikers on the road.

Another line of thought, the renovation of road infrastructure, poses real risks to motorcyclists, according to the federation. Indeed, according to the association, “infrastructure will be ten to a hundred times more prone to accidents than under cover conditions,” it says in its press release.

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.