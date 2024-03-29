Business

CNRS, Ademe, CNC… Structure of state managers in places of Bercy

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 49 1 minute read

By Julie Ruiz

Published ,
Update

It is not up to me to decide how to save, it should be a collective discussion »said Bruno Le Maire, who is currently writing to operators to ask them to make savings.
Julian de Rosa / AFP

Decryption – Looking for savings to restore the disastrous situation of public finances, Bruno Le Maire asked these 438 units to propose cuts to their operations.

Open to all. » According to figures released by INSEE earlier in the week, the budget minister, Thomas Cazeneuve, is ready to pull out all the stops in the search for savings to reduce the deficit, which will peak at 5.5% of GDP in 2023. This budgetary slippage – the government was counting on 4.9% – forced Bursi to a frantic research, in the name of which the executive authorized himself to explore all avenues of spending cuts. If decisions have not yet been made, it is certain: state operators will be involved.

This week, after the appearance of the Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, on RTL, things were clear: I expect them to make me savings proposals », said the minister, who gave a month’s time to these organizations to send their reply. At first, the method is gentle: it gives them control. I think saving propositions are always better…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 82% left to find.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? enter

budget boss

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 49 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Uber pulled out of the city over the minimum wage law

2 weeks ago

Electricity bills will (finally) come down!

February 28, 2024

1 million retirees are waiting to upgrade their meager pensions

6 days ago

Dollar Price January 6, 2024: Buy and Sell Price

January 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button