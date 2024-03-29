CNRS, Ademe, CNC… Structure of state managers in places of Bercy

Decryption – Looking for savings to restore the disastrous situation of public finances, Bruno Le Maire asked these 438 units to propose cuts to their operations.

“ Open to all. » According to figures released by INSEE earlier in the week, the budget minister, Thomas Cazeneuve, is ready to pull out all the stops in the search for savings to reduce the deficit, which will peak at 5.5% of GDP in 2023. This budgetary slippage – the government was counting on 4.9% – forced Bursi to a frantic research, in the name of which the executive authorized himself to explore all avenues of spending cuts. If decisions have not yet been made, it is certain: state operators will be involved.

This week, after the appearance of the Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, on RTL, things were clear: “ I expect them to make me savings proposals », said the minister, who gave a month’s time to these organizations to send their reply. At first, the method is gentle: it gives them control. “ I think saving propositions are always better…