Moscow says new Ukrainian strikes on third day of Russian election

Russians are voting for a third term in presidential elections this Sunday, March 17, while Ukraine is putting military pressure on it, particularly with drone strikes.

The entire week was marked by deadly strikes and attempted armed incursions from Ukraine into Russian territory. Vladimir Putin has Sworn revenge This Friday March 15, the attacks come in response to Russia’s daily bombing of Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

There has been armed aggression from neighboring Ukraine Belgorod regions And Kursk, claimed by anti-Putin units claiming to be Russian. Again on Saturday, one of these groups, “Legion Freedom of Russia”, called on citizens to evacuate the city of Belgorod: ” You don’t need to be Putin’s human shield “

The Russian military said on Sunday it had destroyed 35 Ukrainian drones flying at night over various regions of Russia, including Moscow, a particularly high figure. Vladimir Rogov, an official of the occupation in southern Ukraine, accused the Kiev military of using drones to attack a polling station in the Zaporizhia region, causing a fire, but no casualties.

Moscow, for its part, continues to bomb Ukraine. Hit 21 people were killed in Odessa This Friday March 15.

Russian navies increase their firepower

Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, ordered his navy in the Black Sea to increase its firepower and intensify its training to better counter Ukrainian drones, which managed to defeat Moscow’s powerful fleet.

In the two years of the large-scale conflict, Ukraine has had several successes against the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, allowing it to reopen a maritime corridor for Ukrainian grain exports, defying bombing threats from Russia.

The Ukrainian military claimed in early February that about a third of Russian warships ” Get out of harm’s way ” in the area. According to Russian media, the commander of the Russian fleet, Nikolai Avmenov, was recently removed from his post and replaced by Alexander Moiseyev, until now the head of the Northern Fleet. Asked about the issue on Monday, the Kremlin declined to comment. Was, but did not deny it.

Also readPresidential election in Russia: “The fact that it takes place in three days allows the result to be manipulated”